Japanese cooking can seem intimidating, but Morimoto (of Iron Chef fame) makes it approachable with his home cooking cookbook:



Chef Morimoto reveals the magic of authentic Japanese food, showing home cooks how building a pantry of half a dozen easy-to-find ingredients allows them access to hundreds of delicious dishes, empowering them to adapt recipes and create their own dishes. From revelatory renditions of classics like miso soup, nabeyaki udon, and chicken teriyaki to little-known but unbelievably delicious dishes like nitsuke (fish simmered with sake, soy sauce, and sugar), Mastering the Art of Japanese Home Cooking brings home cooks closer than ever before to the authentic experience of Japanese cuisine.

Download it to your Kindle (or better yet, your Kindle app to see the 150 full color photos) for just $3 today.