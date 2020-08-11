Impress at the Next Socially Distant Backyard Movie Night With This WiFi Movie Projector for $90

ELEPHAS 2020 WiFi Movie Projector Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Movie nights with loved ones are a great way to pass the time. If you’re keeping your circle small or still sticking to those you co-habitat with I’m sure Netflix and Hulu have been given a run for their money. I’ve been looking into a projector because I’m lucky enough to have a backyard and have a roommate who thought setting up a project for our weekend hangs with the same five people we see might be cool. The ELEPHAS 2020 WiFi Movie Projector is just $100 and you can save another $10 with a coupon you clip at checkout.

It’s compatible with Android/iPhone/Windows 10 and you only need WiFi on set up. You can also easily connect your iPhone with the original cable line too. You get Full HD 1080P input and 24-bit true-color support. The built-in speaker has a pretty robust sound that gets decently loud. They do recommend six to ten feet distance for the projector so keep that in mind for placement. Another cool feature is that it’s compatible with the Roku Stick, Fire Stick, and Chromecast blowing the doors on your viewing options wide open.

