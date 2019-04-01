Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Today’s Gold Box is lowering the price on a selection of McCafe K-Cups and Ground Coffee.

Of course, I think it’s important to acknowledge the environmental costs that come along with buying single-serving coffee pods. The purchase and use of these products aren’t great for the earth and there are certainly better ways to make coffee.

With that said, I understand the it’s a really convenient option for a lot of people. And, luckily, there’s ground coffee in this Gold Box, too! So, everyone kinda wins.

Just remember, these prices will only stick around for a day, or until sold out. So pick some up before this deal goes cold.