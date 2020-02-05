'I'm Harley Freakin' Quinn! (and My Funko Is Down To Its Lowest Price Ever)'

Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
Funko Pop! Heroes: Birds of Prey - Harley Quinn with Beaver | $6 | Amazon
Don’t miss your chance to add a Funko Harley Quinn to your collection for just $6. Judging from the early buzz, Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn is gonna be lit.
This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this particular toy, and I’m doubtful it’ll stay in stock for long.
Side note: Can someone explain the beaver in the comments? I thought she was getting a hyena named Bruce.
Advertisement