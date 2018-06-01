Without any wiring to futz with, these solar-powered, motion-sensing spotlights are the easiest way to illuminate your front porch or lawn, and you can get two of them for just $8 today with promo code AZ9BZNMZ.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Illuminate Your Yard With Two Solar-Powered Motion Lights, Just $8
Without any wiring to futz with, these solar-powered, motion-sensing spotlights are the easiest way to illuminate your front porch or lawn, and you can get two of them for just $8 today with promo code AZ9BZNMZ.