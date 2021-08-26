Brilliant Evolution Wireless Color Changing LED Puck Light 6-Pack | $24 | Amazon | Use code 20KDPUCKLITE



We’ve all been there. You’ve opened a cabinet or something and felt around for what you were looking for because it was so dark in there that’s all you could do. Maybe you didn’t have your phone on hand or didn’t care to try to find a flashlight. It’s an annoyance, too be sure, but one that’s not easy to remedy. You can grab your own Brilliant Evolution Wireless Color Changing LED Puck Light 6-Pack right now from Amazon for 20% off with this exclusive Kinja Deals code: 20KDPUCKLITE. That brings this set down from $30 to around $24.

These 55-lumen lights can be stuck just about anywhere you like, and are controlled remotely with an optional auto-off timer and a 100-hour run time. They offer 16 colors via their color-changing LEDs, and you can mount them with screws or included adhesive tape. Don’t feel around for what you want to grab in an area that’s in desperate need of illumination again. Or stick one of these lights by your bed for a soft glow for reading. Either way, act fast, because these won’t last long at this price.



