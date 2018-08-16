These motion-sensing outdoor lights run off batteries that recharge via built-in solar panels, meaning they don’t require any wiring, and can be installed in minutes. Get four of them—one for each side of your house—today for just $29 with promo code 7I8NB7HG.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Illuminate Every Side of Your House With Four Motion-Sensing Solar Lights For $29
These motion-sensing outdoor lights run off batteries that recharge via built-in solar panels, meaning they don’t require any wiring, and can be installed in minutes. Get four of them—one for each side of your house—today for just $29 with promo code 7I8NB7HG.