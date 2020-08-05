Ilia Beauty Tinted Lip Oil Will Have Your Lips Popping In Summertime

Balmy Gloss Tinted Lip Oil Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Balmy Gloss Tinted Lip Oil | $26 | Ilia Beauty



To all my fellow beauty girls and guys, Ilia Beauty has just released their Tinted Lip Oil in SIX new shades. The goal is to provide moisture to dry lips, while also giving a bit of fashion a nd personality every time you sweep it over your smackers. Made with hyaluronic acid and other moisturizing ingredients , you won’t have to worry about ashy lips for the duration of summer and then some! At $26, and an affordable Afterpay option, it’s an easy splurge. Indulge a little and take some selfies as self-care.