It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle Deals

Ilia Beauty Tinted Lip Oil Will Have Your Lips Popping In Summertime

ignacia
Ignacia
Balmy Gloss Tinted Lip Oil | $26 | Ilia Beauty
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher

To all my fellow beauty girls and guys, Ilia Beauty has just released their Tinted Lip Oil in SIX new shades. The goal is to provide moisture to dry lips, while also giving a bit of fashion and personality every time you sweep it over your smackers. Made with hyaluronic acid and other moisturizing ingredients, you won’t have to worry about ashy lips for the duration of summer and then some! At $26, and an affordable Afterpay option, it’s an easy splurge. Indulge a little and take some selfies as self-care.

Ignacia

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born, Long Island raised. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

