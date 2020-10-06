Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsBeauty

Ilia Beauty Launches Their Liquid Powder Eye Tint Today and First Time Purchasers Can Save 15% on Them

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsilia beauty deals
20
Save
Liquid Powder Chromatic Eye Tint | $24 | Ilia Beauty | Use Code HELLOCLEAN
Liquid Powder Chromatic Eye Tint | $24 | Ilia Beauty | Use Code HELLOCLEAN
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Liquid Powder Chromatic Eye Tint | $24 | Ilia Beauty | Use Code HELLOCLEAN

Ilia Beauty is one of my favorite clean brands and I got to review a bunch of their products when I was at a sustainability site. Today they launch their Liquid Powder Chromatic Eye Tint line. If this is your first time at Ilia use the code HELLOCLEAN to get 15% off your entire order and see what all the fuss is about.

Advertisement

In eight shades this liquid eye tint dries quick and is easy to blend out. This means you can choose how intense a vibe you want with minimal adjustments. Each color is highly pigmented and has a metallic shimmer. Glides on and then sets as a powder so creasing is minimal which can be a problem with others like this. Made with horse chestnut flower and magnolia bark extract whatever look you land on it won’t budge. Now add some Midnight Express Liquid Eyeliner and you’re good to go.

Standard shipping is free on all orders over $50. Otherwise, shipping is $5.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Samsung - 2.1 Ch 290W Sound Bar With Wireless Subwoofer
Samsung - 2.1 Ch 290W Sound Bar With Wireless Subwoofer
Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Sunday's Best Deals: Samsung 82-Inch QLED 4K TV, Capresso H20 Plus Kettle, Tonor Condenser Mic, Blue Light Glasses, RGB PC Tower Cases, and More

Get Sony's 65" X900H 4K Smart TV for only $970 ($430 off)

AirPods, MacBooks, and iPads (Oh My!): Today’s Best Apple Deals

Think You Don’t Have Room for a Printer? Think Again: The Best Compact Printers Are Here