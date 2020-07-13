Ilia Beauty Is Giving Friends and Family 20% off Everything on Their Site

20% off Sitewide Sale ILIAFAM Graphic : Sheilah Villari

The fine folks at Ilia Beauty want to give a little summer treat to their friends and family with 20% off their entire site. Starting today use the code ILIAFAM at check for your discount. This sale will run until July 17.

The code will also work on items already on sale, so you’ll see up to 45% off some of the products in that section. This is a great time to try Ilia’s True Skin Foundation which is not only a best seller but what the company is known for. Pretty much all their skin serums have been raved about by beauty gurus. I’ve heard great things about the lipsticks in the company’s catalog too . Sales like this are an awesome opportunity to try a product or a company you’ve ha d on your list and you’ve got until Friday to maximize those savings.

Free shipping on orders over $50 or a flat $5 for anything under that.

