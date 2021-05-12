iiRcade's Extremely Neat Home Arcade Cabinet is $100 off

iiRcade Tabletop Photo : iiRcade

iiRcade Tabletop | $500 | Amazon



Have you ever wanted your own home arcade cabinet, but just been paralyzed by the idea of committing to one? iiRcade is a home arcade built to solve that problem. It features its own digital shop where players can buy games carte blanche and instantly download them to their machine. That includes niche classics like Windjammers or modern indies like Dead Cells. Its library expands every month, so there’s always something new to check out. iiRcade recently released the side-scrolling Kung-Fu Master on the store and it just announced that Space Invaders: Infinity Gene is coming too.

If that sounds intriguing, this month might be the best time to pull the trigger. iiRcade just announced that it’s discounting both the main unit and the cabinet stand from now until June 20. You can grab the bar top machine itself for $500, which is $100 off its usual price. You can either use it in tabletop mode or grab the arcade stand separately to make it a full cabinet. iiRcade is an extremely well built arcade machine with a lot of long-term potential, so it’s certainly worth checking out its current list of games and watching iiRcade’s social channels to see what else drops before June 20.