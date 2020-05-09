It's all consuming.
Ignore the World and Get Work Done With $79 Noise Cancelling Earbuds

Elizabeth Henges
Anker Liberty Air 2 Wireless Earbuds (Black) | $79 | Amazon | Use code AKSC3910 Anker Liberty Air 2 Wireless Earbuds (White) | $79 | Amazon | Use code AKSC3910
You know, despite writing for Kinja Deals, and despite our consistent posting of headphone and earbud deals, I haven’t picked up any wireless headsets. Well, maybe this deal will convince me, as grabbing these Anker wireless earbuds for $79 is quite the deal. These noise reducing earbuds will help you focus on your work without being so big and bulky, and these will stay charged for the duration of the work day.

Just use code AKSC3910 at checkout to bring it down to $79—at the moment that’s only a whopping one dollar off, but a dollar saved is a dollar earned, right?

