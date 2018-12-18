Power Crane Single Person Furniture Moving Kit | $20 via KINJACRANE | Daily Steals

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

How much would you pay for superpowers? Does $20 seem fair? Because that’s what it’ll cost you (via code KINJACRANE) to procure the Power Crane Single Person Furniture Moving Kit, which grants you the ability to raise and move up to 330 lbs. without help. It includes a jack, risers, dollies, and the satisfaction of saying “I told you so” to anybody who claims it’s impossible for one human to rearrange furniture alone.