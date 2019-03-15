Graphic: Shep McAllister

I know it looks dorky, but if you’re ever in a situation where pickpocketing is a serious concern, there’s no better way to store your valuables than a concealed money belt. This one from Zero Grid is made from ripstop nylon, and has enough space for phones, credit cards, and even passports. Plus, you’ll get a bunch of bonus RFID-blocking sleeves to combat more modern forms of theft.



This deal is actually two deals: Clip the $1 coupon, then use promo code 7BPUS7JR at checkout to bring the total price down to $15. That’s a...steal.