That Amazon gift card offer on Prime Day just wasn’t enticing enough for you, was it? If you’ve never bought an Amazon gift card on Amazon’s website before, you’re in luck. Yes, those of us who’ve picked up Amazon gift cards at the grocery store weren’t being dumb. Right now, when you buy $50 worth of Amazon gift cards, you’ll get a $15 credit to your Amazon account. It does not need to be one $50 gift card, you can get five $10 gift cards, 10 $5 gift cards, two $25 gift cards... you get the point. The gift cards just need to add up to $50 and need to be purchased in the same order.

In order to get your credit, you’ll need to use the promo code 19GIFTCARD or you can hit “apply code to your account” on the terms page for this promotion. The $15 credit will be applied to your account two to three days after the gift card or e-gift is sent. You can choose to set up an e-gift card delivery for a later date, it just needs to be sent by December 22, 2019.