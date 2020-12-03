If You've Got the Space Holiday It up With a 7.5 Ft Christmas Tree for Just $60

7.5 Ft Premium Spruce Christmas Tree | $60 | Amazon | Clip Coupon & Use Code KINGSO456G
Here is another Christmas tree deal. These have been huge drivers on the site, almost like you need them for something soon. All jokes aside this is a beautiful artificial tree that is currently 30% off. Just clip the coupon and use the code KINGSO456G on this 7.5 Ft Premium Spruce Christmas Tree.
This is a chonky tall tree will surely be a show stopper once you adorn it with your beloved ornaments. With 1,300 spines and a sturdy and stable metal base, the spruce looks like the real thing without the hassle of falling needles. As with most of these new trees, it’s made of an eco-friendly PVC material. It’s easy to set up, take down, and store. Fluff those branches for the fullest look and get to decorating.
This tree will ship for free.