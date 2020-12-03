If You've Got the Space Holiday It up With a 7.5 Ft Christmas Tree for Just $60

7.5 Ft Premium Spruce Christmas Tree KINGSO456G Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Holiday 2020 Holiday 2020 Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us. Prev Next View All

7.5 Ft Premium Spruce Christmas Tree | $60 | Amazon | Clip Coupon & Use Code KINGSO456G



Advertisement

Here is another Christmas tree deal. These have been huge drivers on the site, almost like you need them for something soon. All jokes aside this is a beautiful artificial tree that is currently 30% off. Just clip the coupon and use the code KINGSO456G on this 7.5 Ft Premium Spruce Christmas Tree.

This is a chonky tall tree will surely be a show stopper once you adorn it with your beloved ornaments. With 1,300 spines and a sturdy and stable metal base, the spruce looks like the real thing without the hassle of falling needles. As with most of these new trees, it’s made of an e co-friendly PVC material. It’s easy to set up, take down, and store. Fluff those branches for the fullest look and get to decorating.

Advertisement

This tree will ship for free.