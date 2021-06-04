It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
If You've Ever Wanted a Keyboard That Looks Like Rainbow Dash Now Is Your Chance

Sheilah Villari
60% Mechanical Gaming Rainbow Keyboard | $44 | Amazon | Clip Coupon
This mechanical gaming keyboard is pretty. Like, why fight it? It’s pretty and absolutely adds a touch of whimsy to your setup. If I have a need, I will scoop this 60% Mechanical Gaming Rainbow Keyboard up. It’s compact as a 61 key layout which helps make the most of a smaller desk. Clip the coupon and save an extra $5.

You’ll get a long type-c USB cable to connect to whatever system you have. The backlit keys add a little extra magic to their look and can really enhance your whole experience. Those keys are also designed to be heard with a click each time you hit them. They’re also meant to be durable, ensuring a long life as part of your gaming accessories. They can also handle fast typers, so don’t slow down just because this is cute. Being waterproof and dust-proof is great because sometimes accidents happen. But that being said, keycaps are removable, and it’s easy to clean. This has wide compatibility and should vibe with whatever you are running like Windows, Android, Linux, IOS, etc. Just connect to your pc, mac, or laptop and enjoy this adorable keyboard during your next gaming session.

This will ship free for Prime members.

