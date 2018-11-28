Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Not every product needs a lot of fancy advertising copy. If you don’t use ratcheting screwdrivers, no commercial will make you want one. But if you do, you can tell that the Wera Kraftform Kompakt 27 Slotted Ratcheting Screwdriver is where it’s at.

It features a magnetic tip and integrated bit storage, and reviewers say it works smoothly and holds up to heavy use. What more could you ask? It’s totally worth a look at today’s $31 price, and that’s pretty high praise for a simple hand tool.

