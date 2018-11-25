Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re still using the $10 pots and pans you bought when you moved into your first apartment, Amazon’s Cyber Sunday All-Clad sale has your name on it. While All-Clad cookware is never cheap, it heats up much faster and more evenly than most pans thanks to its trademark steel-encased aluminum core, and is basically indestructible to boot. You may never have to buy pans again in your life if you buy these.



The highlight here is a combo pack with both a 12" and a 10" tri-ply skillet for $154. These skillets are some of the most popular pieces of cookware we’ve ever posted, and usually cost $100 or more individually. Just be warned, once you use the skillets, you’ll want to start buying All-Clad versions of everything.

Also included in the sale are a seven-piece set (four pans, three lids) of the same D3 tri-ply style cookware for $350, and also an anodized aluminum nonstick set for $238. I’m never one to recommend nonstick cookware—it’ll never last as long as stainless steel—but this is as good as it gets. Unlike most nonstick cookware, these pans are oven and dishwasher safe, and even work with induction cooktops. Those are both all-time low prices, but they’re only available today.