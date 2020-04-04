If You're Willing to Wait on Shipping, Batman Beyond: The Complete Series is Just $43

Batman Beyond: The Complete Series Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Batman Beyond: The Complete Series | $43 | Amazon

Batman Beyond is pretty darn good. So if you like Batman and blu-rays, grabbing Batman Beyond: The Complete Series for $43 is a no-brainer. While it’s temporarily out of stock at Amazon, you can still order the collection for the sale price, it just might be delayed a little bit. With Amazon prioritizing essential items first though, this isn’t too different from the current norm. Batman Beyond isn’t readily available on most streaming services either, so grabbing this collection is probably the easiest way to enjoy this older cartoon.

