If You're Still Trying to Master Being an At Home Chef This Cuisinart Hand Blender Can Help

Cuisinart Cordless Rechargeable Hand Blender Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Cuisinart Cordless Rechargeable Hand Blender | $100 | SideDeal



Remember at the beginning of quarantine sixty years ago when everyone was trying to make Dalgona coffee. The hand blender really had a moment there. But this small appliance can make concocting a lot of recipes much easier too . Today save 46% on Cuisinart Cordless Hand Blender to help you .

Advertisement

It is mentioned how portable and lightweight this , which is great to hear if you are making things that require more power, like soups and chunky salsa . But it does look easy to operate with just one button, and it’s easy to clean, unlike other kitchen appliances. It’s tiny but powerful, with 7.8 total volts behind it and five settings . The ergonomic handle ensures a comfortable and steady grip. It’s accompanied by a twenty-four-ounce mixing beaker and a traditional chef’s whisk. There’s even a recipe book to get you started. Expec t it to run about twenty minutes on one charge, and the quick-charge feature will have your pancake batter smooth in a heartbeat.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.