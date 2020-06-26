If You're Still Trying to Make Dalgona Coffee This Frother Is for You

Handheld Milk Frother Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Remember at the beginning of quarantine sixty years ago when everyone was trying to make D algona coffee. Apparently it’s easier than it looked but I quickly abandoned the idea because I did not have a hand mixer or frother. Today Amazon has this one from Bonsenkitchen for just $12.

I like that in the reviews someone brought up how portable and lightweight it is, which I guess if you have a coffee/milk emergency you could carry it with you. But it does look easy to operate with just one button and it’s easy to clean, unlike other kitchen appliances . It’s tiny but powerful so you’ll be able to enjoy your D algona coffee in twenty seconds or less .

