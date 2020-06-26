If You're Still Trying to Make Dalgona Coffee This Frother Is for You

Handheld Milk Frother | $12 | Amazon Gold Box
Remember at the beginning of quarantine sixty years ago when everyone was trying to make Dalgona coffee. Apparently it’s easier than it looked but I quickly abandoned the idea because I did not have a hand mixer or frother. Today Amazon has this one from Bonsenkitchen for just $12.
I like that in the reviews someone brought up how portable and lightweight it is, which I guess if you have a coffee/milk emergency you could carry it with you. But it does look easy to operate with just one button and it’s easy to clean, unlike other kitchen appliances. It’s tiny but powerful so you’ll be able to enjoy your Dalgona coffee in twenty seconds or less.
