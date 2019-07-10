Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

LEGO Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets Aragog’s Lair | $9 | Amazon

Why spiders? Why couldn’t it be “follow the butterflies?” If you hate real spiders but don’t mind LEGO versions, you’re in luck. Harry Potter fans can throw it all the way back to Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets with this LEGO set. Everyone remembers Aragog’s dark and terrifying lair that Hagrid had Ron and Harry travel to. Right now, you can get LEGO Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets Aragog’s Lair for about $5 off on Amazon. The 157-piece set includes Aragog, some of his children, Harry, and a terrified-looking Ron. Where’s the Ford Anglia when you need it?