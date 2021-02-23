It's all consuming.
If You're Missing BBQ Season Right Now Heat up With This $80 Power XL Smokeless Grill

Sheilah Villari
Power XL Smokeless Grill | $80 | Bed Bath & Beyond
As much of the US is blanketed in snow, warmer weather may seem years away. A quintessential part of sunny temperate skies is the summer cookout. If you just can’t wait, bring the experience indoors with Power XL’s Smokeless Grill, now 33% off.

Don’t worry about lugging around propane or chiseling burnt bits any longer. This smokeless grill has a non-stick surface for all your favorites to make mouthwatering with little to no mess. They even designed this grill with the classic cross-hatch “X” marks so each delicious item looks fresh from an authentic barbeque. This also helps distribute the heat evenly and ensures thorough cooking each use. This countertop grill was also designed to keep smoky air to a minimum, so no fear of making your home smell like Famous Dave’s. Keep all the BBQ flavor for your meats and veggies without overheating it or the room. The LED panel is easy to read and control. The removable plate makes clean up effortless. You can even pop it in the dishwasher. Get high heat within seconds of firing this up and bring that authentic char-grilled taste to every meal. This also comes with a sixty-day warranty.

This will ship for free.

