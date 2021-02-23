If You're Missing BBQ Season Right Now Heat up With This $80 Power XL Smokeless Grill

Power XL Smokeless Grill Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Power XL Smokeless Grill | $80 | Bed Bath & Be yond



As much of the US is blanketed in snow , warmer weather may seem years away. A quintessential part of sunny temperate skies is the summer cookout. If you just can’t wait, bring the experience indoors with Power XL’s Smokeless Grill, now 33% off.

Don’t worry about lugging around propane or chiseling burnt bits any longer. This smokeless grill has a non-stick surface for all your favorites to make mouthwatering with little to no mess. They even designed this grill with the classic cross-hatch “X” marks so each delicious item looks fresh from an authentic barbeque . This also helps distribute the heat evenly and ensures thorough cooking each use. This countertop grill was also designed to keep smoky air to a minimum, so no fear of making your home smell like Famous Dave’s. Keep all the BBQ flavor for your meats and veggies without overheating it or the room . The LED panel is easy to read and control. The removable plate makes clean up effortless. Y ou can even pop it in the dishwasher. Get high heat within seconds of firing this up and bring that authentic char-grilled taste to every meal. This also comes with a sixty-day warranty.

This will ship for free.