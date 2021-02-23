It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
If You're Looking for Sailors, Shenmue III is $10 and It Includes a SteelBook Case

charroprime
Giovanni Colantonio
2
Shenmue III + SteelBook Case (PS4) | $10 | Best Buy
Screenshot: Deep Silver
Shenmue III + SteelBook Case (PS4) | $10 | Best Buy

I’ll be honest: I don’t know much about Shenmue. All I know if that it’s kind of cheesy. I’m not even sure if the love for it is ironic or not. The one thing I do know is that it has a scene about looking for sailors and it’s iconic. So, maybe 2021 is the year to play Shenmue? I mean, not a lot else going on, I guess, right? Why not play all three Shenmue games? If you’re looking to join me on this arbitrary journey I just decided on in this 7:30 a.m. haze, Shenmue III is on sale for $10 on Best Buy right now. It includes a SteelBook case for the game, so you can just become a Shenmue super fan right out the gate. I just hope there are sailors in the game. I would be sad if he never found the sailors.

