Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Let me be up front about this: Neither of these FireTV sets should be your main TV. These 32" Toshiba and Insignia models should be a secondary, or more appropriately, a tertiary set.

Despite having streaming powers built-in, outputting 720p isn’t... it’s just not something I’d give my full recommendation. But here’s the thing: these are $100, which means either can be great for your high school teen’s bedroom (the one you don’t like) or a garage. Or maybe a bathroom, if yours is big enough.

If you want a few more options, Best Buy does have a few more choices available.