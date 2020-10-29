Vote 2020 graphic
It's all consuming.
If You're Looking For a Bargain, The Amazon Fire Stick Lite Is a Good Choice

Ignacia
Amazon Fire Stick Lite | $18 | Amazon
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Amazon Fire Stick Lite | $18 | Amazon

If you really don’t care about your Fire Stick having volume controls, or just love having two remotes, Amazon Fire Stick Lite could be your jam. At only $18, it’s the newest version of the Fire TV Stick and can get you linked up with Netflix, Hulu, and all the other streaming services you love. Just plug it in the back of your TV in the HDMI plug and you’re good to go. It’s a pretty good bargain, so if you’re in the mood and want a deal, I’d snatch it up. Quick.

