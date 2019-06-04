Graphic: Tercius Bufete

SteelSeries Stratus Duo Wireless Gaming Controller | $48 | Amazon

If you want to take your Fortnite gaming to another level, maybe you should invest in this $48 SteelSeries Stratus Duo controller.

No touchscreen can ever match the comfort and precision of playing with a dedicated controller. And keeping your fingers from blocking a quarter of your Android smartphone’s screen is a big plus too.

Better still, this particular model is compatible with Windows, too. And this $48 price is the best price we’ve ever seen on this model. Now, go forth and click some heads for me.