If You're Compulsive About Swabbing Everything Down This Pack of 480 Antibacterial Wipes for $20 Is for You

6-Pack: 80ct Antibacterial Wipes (480 Total) | $20 | Meh



Even if we weren’t in a global pandemic with contstatly cleaning and wiping things down I’d still recommend a giant box of Antibacterial Wipes. With a p ack like this you can literally use them on anything . Y ou ’re onl y paying $20 so this is a pretty great deal. H eck, I think I’m going to grab these myself.

480 wipes for just twenty bucks is a steal , that’s something like five cents per wipe. With the six packs, you can toss one in your bag, your car, and in every room you might need them. These are probably helpful if you’ve got kids but I usually have them for my dog as he gets into everything when I take him to the park. Each sheet is made of 75% alcohol so it’s able to kill about 99.9% of b acteria. So outside of actual messes and accidents these are just what you are looking for if you’re all about keeping things clean and sanitary . Surfaces, hands, paws , handles , boxes whatever it maybe these won’t got to waste. The multi function aspect make these a must buy.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on Meh before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

