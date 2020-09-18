It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
If You're Compulsive About Swabbing Everything Down This Pack of 480 Antibacterial Wipes for $20 Is for You

sheilahv
Sheilah Villard
6-Pack: 80ct Antibacterial Wipes (480 Total) | $20 | Meh

Even if we weren't in a global pandemic with contstatly cleaning and wiping things down I'd still recommend a giant box of Antibacterial Wipes. With a pack like this you can literally use them on anything. You're only paying $20 so this is a pretty great deal. Heck, I think I'm going to grab these myself.

480 wipes for just twenty bucks is a steal, that's something like five cents per wipe. With the six packs, you can toss one in your bag, your car, and in every room you might need them. These are probably helpful if you've got kids but I usually have them for my dog as he gets into everything when I take him to the park. Each sheet is made of 75% alcohol so it's able to kill about 99.9% of bacteria. So outside of actual messes and accidents these are just what you are looking for if you're all about keeping things clean and sanitary. Surfaces, hands, paws, handles, boxes whatever it maybe these won't got to waste. The multi function aspect make these a must buy.

Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.

