If You're An Audiophile, You Need to Grab These Klipsch Speakers, $250 Off

Elizabeth Henges
Klipsch The Sixes Powered Monitor | $549 | Amazon
Klipsch The Sixes Powered Monitor | $549 | Amazon
Klipsch The Sixes Powered Monitor | $549 | Amazon

If you’re an audiophile and building a bitchin’ home theater set up, you absolutely deserve Klipsch’s monitors, on sale for $549. These fancy babies are typically $799, so that’s a cool $250 off. That’s a HUGE deal.

What makes the Klipsch brand stand out? Well, I’m not an audiophile, so I’ll let the Amazon description speak for itself:

  • 1” titanium-loaded tweeters with tractrix horns
  • 6.5” woofers with a ported enclosure
  • 1 x pair of RCA phono level inputs with switch for phono/line input versatility (phono Pre-Amp with ground screw terminal)
  • Bluetooth wireless technology

The speakers also have overall rave reviews on Amazon, so you can’t really go wrong with this purchase. Upgrade your soundscape (?) today!

