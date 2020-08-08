If You're An Audiophile, You Need to Grab These Klipsch Speakers, $250 Off

Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
Klipsch The Sixes Powered Monitor | $549 | Amazon
If you’re an audiophile and building a bitchin’ home theater set up, you absolutely deserve Klipsch’s monitors, on sale for $549. These fancy babies are typically $799, so that’s a cool $250 off. That’s a HUGE deal.
What makes the Klipsch brand stand out? Well, I’m not an audiophile, so I’ll let the Amazon description speak for itself:
- 1” titanium-loaded tweeters with tractrix horns
- 6.5” woofers with a ported enclosure
- 1 x pair of RCA phono level inputs with switch for phono/line input versatility (phono Pre-Amp with ground screw terminal)
- Bluetooth wireless technology
The speakers also have overall rave reviews on Amazon, so you can’t really go wrong with this purchase. Upgrade your soundscape (?) today!
