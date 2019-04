Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

RGB lighting has been shown to improve aim, reflexes and performance in clutch moments*. And if you care anything about your gaming rig, you’d buy this Amazon Basics gaming mousepad. Look, it glows, it helps your mouse glide better, it glows, it doesn’t need software, and... did I mention it glows?

It’s currently at its lowest price ever.