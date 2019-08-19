It's all consuming.
If Your Dog Is Your Baby, Keep Them Comfy In The Car With This Booster Seat

K&H Pet Products Bucket Booster Dog Car Seat | $56 | Amazon

By now, if you’ve read anything I’ve written, you know my dog, Tyrone, is my baby. If your dog is your baby too, then you probably love to make them as comfortable and happy as possible. You can keep them comfy (and safe) in the car with a booster seat.

The K&H Pet Products Bucket Booster Dog Car Seat is $56 in tan and $64 in gray. The seat is classified as large, but it is 14.5" x 20", so it really is only for small to medium-sized dogs. Similar to a booster seat for toddlers, this seat is secured by looping a regular seatbelt through it. It also has a safety leash feature and is elevated, to give your dog a nice view out of the window.

