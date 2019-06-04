Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Halti Front Control Harness | $7 | Amazon

Dog are amazing and make our lives better. But damn, they can be a little dumb every now and then. Some dogs get so excited to go for a walk, they pull and drag you along, not realizing they’re hurting themselves in the process. If your dog has an issue with pulling whenever you take them for a walk, you should try switching their harness. This Halti Front Control Harness is only $7 right now, in sizes small and medium.

The Halti Front Control Harness is designed to prevent your dog from pulling and lets you steer them from the chest, not the head and neck. The small harness is best for dogs like Yorkshire terriers, dachshunds, corgis, pugs, shelties, and similarly sized breeds. The medium harness can fit beagles, golden retrievers, German shepherds, border collies, and more.