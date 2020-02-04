If Your Clothing Pile Would Scare Marie Kondo, Hide It Under Your Bed In These $10 Storage Bags

Lifewit Under Bed Storage Bags C949NETC

Photo : Amazon

Lifewit Under Bed Storage Bags, 2 Pack | $10 | Amazon | Promo code C949NETC

If every piece of clothing in your wardrobe sparks joy, that’s okay. Not all of us were built for the KonMari Method. Rather than donating every piece of clothing you own, you can get a two-pack of Lifewit Under Bed Storage Bags for $10. Just enter p romo code C949NETC at checkout. These bags are skinny enough to fit under most beds and long enough to store all of your stuff out of sight. And when they’re not in use you can fold them up and shove them in t he back of your closet for easy storage.