Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Flonase Allergy Relief Nasal Spray, Pack of 2 | $24 | Amazon

Everyone associates allergies with spring and fall, but for those of us with year-round allergies, we know that every day outside can suck if you don’t have meds. You can get a two-pack of Flonase Allergy Relief Nasal Spray for only $24 on Amazon. That’ll give you 288 sprays to hopefully prevent you from dying when your seasonal allergies are assaulted by high pollen counts.