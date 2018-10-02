Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Summer only just ended, but it’ll be heated blanket season before you know it. These highly rated fleece heated blankets are on sale for the best prices ever today, in both queen and twin sizes (the queen even has dual temperature controls). In addition to just being ridiculously cozy, these can also save you money on your heating bills, since you won’t have to keep the house nearly as warm at night.