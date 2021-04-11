It's all consuming.
If You Were Lucky Enough To Get a Stimmy or Tax Refund and Not Spend It on Bills, You Can Get 50% Off a Massage Chair, I Guess?

Look, I love a good deal as much if not more than the next person. So I can recognize that 50% off a top-of-the-line massage chair like this Insignia Zero Gravity full-body model is a very good deal.

At the same time, I just can’t imagine who has the funds to drop $1,000 on a massage chair on a whim. Did you just get your stimulus check? Did you get a tax refund? Do you still have money leftover after paying your bills? I guess that’s the kind of circumstances that could lead to this kind of purchase.

Or maybe you just do well and can afford to drop $1,000 on a massage chair? Good for you. You earned it. You don’t need anyone to touch you, that’s how hard you’ve worked. Get massages and love instead from this massage chair, I guess. And let us know what your major was in the chat so the rest of us can cry about our choices and wipe our tears with our liberal arts degrees.

I don’t know what else to say: It’s a good deal if you can swing it!

Elizabeth Lanier

Weekend Deals Writer