Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon, somehow, now operates about seven thousand in-house clothing brands, and the ones that specialize in men’s shirts are having a sale, if your closet is starting to feel a little stale.



Inside, you’ll find deals on tailored oxfords from Buttoned Down, casual wear from Goodthreads and Amazon Essentials, and even tropical shirts from 28 Palms, Amazon’s dedicated brand for Jimmy Buffett fans.

Advertisement

I just ordered this short sleeve henley for $17, and I’m giving this chambray a good long look. I’ve highlighted a few other good-looking options below, but be sure to head over to Amazon to see the full sale.