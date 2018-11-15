Graphic: Shep McAllister

You might have heard of quantum dots in the context of TVs, but Samsung uses them in a 4K computer monitor as well, and their 28" model just dropped to $349, its best price in nearly a year.



You can read all about quantum dots here, but tl;dr, they’re the backbone of a backlighting technology that can produce OLED-quality images and rich, deep blacks on less expensive LCD panels. Samsung’s QLED TVs are the most common example of them, and this monitor is basically a small version of those.

$349 is really not all that expensive for a 28" 4K monitor from a name brand manufacturer, so you’re definitely getting your money’s worth considering this model uses state of the art technology.