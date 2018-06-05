Screenshot: Living Social

If you have any inkling that you might want a Costco membership, there’s never been a better time to join. For a limited time, Living Social’s offering Gold Star memberships for their standard price of $60, but throwing in all of the following:



A $20 Costco gift card

Coupon for 72 free AA batteries

Coupon for free disinfecting wipes

$10 off a fresh meat purchase

$25 off a $250 Costco online purchase

If you use all the extra benefits all, that package is worth over $140, so it’s a no brainer if you have a Costco near you.



Note: This is only available for new Costco memberships, not renewals. Sorry!