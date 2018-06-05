Costco Membership + $20 Gift Card + Bonus Coupons | $60 | Living Social | New Costco members only
Screenshot: Living Social

If you have any inkling that you might want a Costco membership, there’s never been a better time to join. For a limited time, Living Social’s offering Gold Star memberships for their standard price of $60, but throwing in all of the following:

  • A $20 Costco gift card
  • Coupon for 72 free AA batteries
  • Coupon for free disinfecting wipes
  • $10 off a fresh meat purchase
  • $25 off a $250 Costco online purchase

If you use all the extra benefits all, that package is worth over $140, so it’s a no brainer if you have a Costco near you.

Note: This is only available for new Costco memberships, not renewals. Sorry!