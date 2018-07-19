Amazon has a very random and oddly-specific Gold Box deal on snorkel masks today, but at least they’re very good snorkel masks. They feature a panoramic viewing window for maximum visibility, an integrated snorkel and mouthpiece so you have fewer parts to manage, and even a GoPro mount, so you can spam all Instagram followers with pictures of that sea turtle. Today’s price is about $20 less than usual, so lock in the deal before it sleeps with the fishes.
If You Think You Might Want a Really Nice Snorkel Mask, Today's the Day to Buy It
