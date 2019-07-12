Photo: Amazon

Spend $10 at Whole Foods, Get $10 | Amazon

Planning to shop at Whole Foods? Sweet, you’ve got money coming your way. All you need to do is spend $10, so basically, buy an avocado and you’re good. For Prime Day, Amazon and Whole Foods Market are offering something special for Prime members who spend $10 at Whole Foods Market. If you shop in stores or through Prime Now, you will receive a $10 credit to use on Amazon for Prime Day. You can get this offer now through the end of Prime Day on July 16.