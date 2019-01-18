Graphic: Shep McAllister

I’ll start this blog by stating clearly that there were better Instant Pot deals late last year. Plenty of them. But if 2018's sale patterns and the first few weeks of this year are any indication, we might not see many discounts at all for the first half of 2019.



So if you didn’t get an Instant Pot over the holidays, and you desperately want one (you do!), Amazon’s offering a $12 coupon on the six quart model right now, and a $20 coupon on the family-sized eight quart. Just note that you won’t see the discount until checkout.

This thing can turn frozen-ass chicken breasts into pull-apart chicken in like 15 minutes without thawing, it makes great stocks and stews, and even foolproof, fast rice. It’s not the right tool for every cooking job, but it’s remarkably versatile, and can save you a ton of time in the kitchen.