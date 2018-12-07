Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

The Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Special Edition steelbook bundle is sold out at Amazon, Gamestop, Target, and Best Buy. But Walmart still has it in stock for $140 — though it will inevitably be gone in short order, so grab it now if you want it. (Note that you can save $3 and get it sooner if you opt for in-store pickup.) It includes the game, a steel case, and a Smash-themed Pro controller.