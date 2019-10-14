It's all consuming.
If You Rarely Bother to Air Dry Clothes, Spend $10 On This Hanging Rack

Shep McAllister
Whitmor Clip and Drip Hanger | $10 | Amazon
Graphic: Shep McAllister
Whitmor Clip and Drip Hanger | $10 | Amazon

If you know you should air dry your clothes, but rarely do because it’s such a pain in the ass, here’s the best $10 you’ll spend today.

This stupid-simple hanging rack clips onto a shower rod (or something like it), and features 26 built-in clothes pins, making it incredibly easy to hang up a bunch of delicates that you don’t want to run through the dryer.

Shep McAllister
