If You Pledged to Reduce Your Waste in 2021 This Collapsible Magnetic Straw Is for You, Now Only $8

Collapsible Magnetic Super Straw Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Collapsible Magnetic Super Straw | $8 | Bed Bath & Beyond



I think we can all agree paper straws are stupid. I get that you want to save the planet but at what cost? You get two sips in and it’s utterly useless . If you are like me and hate this hopeless alternative there is another option. Help the planet and never have to use paper nonsense again with this c ollapsible m agnetic s uper s traw. It’s 24% off and lets you do your part by cutting down waste on single-use plastic straws.

Advertisement

These straws are on sale in three colors aqua, navy, and pink. They fit snuggly in a cup as large as a twenty-four ounce. They’re made of tough stainless steel and the silicone tip makes it easier and more pleasing to drink out of. It’s is c ollapsible and comes with a cute carrying case to make using it much more convenient . And it easily and firmly assembles with magnets. You’ll also get a cleaning brush to make sure it stays in tip-top shape. This comes with a one- year warranty too .

Free shipping on orders over $39.