If You Pledged to Reduce Your Waste in 2021 This Collapsible Magnetic Straw Is for You, Now Only $8

Collapsible Magnetic Super Straw | $8 | Bed Bath & Beyond
I think we can all agree paper straws are stupid. I get that you want to save the planet but at what cost? You get two sips in and it’s utterly useless. If you are like me and hate this hopeless alternative there is another option. Help the planet and never have to use paper nonsense again with this collapsible magnetic super straw. It’s 24% off and lets you do your part by cutting down waste on single-use plastic straws.
These straws are on sale in three colors aqua, navy, and pink. They fit snuggly in a cup as large as a twenty-four ounce. They’re made of tough stainless steel and the silicone tip makes it easier and more pleasing to drink out of. It’s is collapsible and comes with a cute carrying case to make using it much more convenient. And it easily and firmly assembles with magnets. You’ll also get a cleaning brush to make sure it stays in tip-top shape. This comes with a one-year warranty too.
