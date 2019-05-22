Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

As the temperatures get warmer, that means you’ll be spending more time outside. Whether you’re spending the day at the beach, pool, or watching your kids play sports, you’re going to want to stay hydrated. The Igloo Sports Beverage Cooler with Chain Links is $8 and hooks onto anything from chairs, fences, and little wagons. The 64 oz. cooler is fully insulated, so you don’t have to worry about drinking warm water after watching six hours of soccer on a Saturday.