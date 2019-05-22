As the temperatures get warmer, that means you’ll be spending more time outside. Whether you’re spending the day at the beach, pool, or watching your kids play sports, you’re going to want to stay hydrated. The Igloo Sports Beverage Cooler with Chain Links is $8 and hooks onto anything from chairs, fences, and little wagons. The 64 oz. cooler is fully insulated, so you don’t have to worry about drinking warm water after watching six hours of soccer on a Saturday.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.