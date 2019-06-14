Screenshot: Amazon

Celeste [Switch] | $13 | Amazon

Celeste isn’t just one of the best platformers to come out in recent years, though it is that. It’s also a poignant story about depression with a banging soundtrack. At $13 (down from $20), it’s nearly as much of a must-buy for Switch owners as Hollow Knight for $7.50.



Note: It’s also on sale on the eShop, but you’ll get more Gold Points by buying it from Amazon.