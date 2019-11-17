If You Own a Nintendo Switch, a Pro Controller Is Essential and It's Super Cheap Right Now

The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller | $63 | Amazon

If you own a Nintendo Switch, you’ll need a Switch Pro Controller. Whether you’re playing Overwatch or any other competitive game, the Joy-Con simply won’t cut it. While they’re fun, Joy-Con just aren’t comfortable enough to play for long periods of time.

If you want my advice, use the Switch Pro Controller most of the time and save the Joy-Con for when you don’t have any other choice. Better still, this $63 price is a dollar off the lowest price we’ve ever seen. So get yours today.