If You Own a Nintendo Switch, a Pro Controller Is Essential and It's Super Cheap Right Now

Tercius
Nintendo Switch Pro Controller | $63 | Amazon
If you own a Nintendo Switch, you’ll need a Switch Pro Controller. Whether you’re playing Overwatch or any other competitive game, the Joy-Con simply won’t cut it. While they’re fun, Joy-Con just aren’t comfortable enough to play for long periods of time.

If you want my advice, use the Switch Pro Controller most of the time and save the Joy-Con for when you don’t have any other choice. Better still, this $63 price is a dollar off the lowest price we’ve ever seen. So get yours today.

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

