If You Need More Towels, Macy's Has Another Collection for Just $8

Martha Stewart Collection Quick Dry Towels | $8 | Macy’s | Use Code VDAY



Normally this would be the time of year where I’d be revamping home goods for my own travel or friends/family who will visit. But alas, travel plans are still on hold for the foreseeable future. However, this Macy’s sale is so good I’m just going to toss out the old and welcome the new. The Martha Stewart Collection of Quick Dry Towels are just $9, and the hand towels are $5. So you can have a set for only $14. Just use the code VDAY at checkout.

They come in nine colors, so you’re sure to find the right hues to blend with your bathroom decor and add a touch of class. Each towel is made of cozy machine washable cotton and is guaranteed to be cozy after a nice hot shower. This is because one side reverses to a solid terry cloth material. The bath towels are a standard 27" x 52". Act fast because these will not last.

Free shipping for Macy’s Platinum and Gold members. This sale ends on February 21.

This deal was originally posted by Sheilah Villari in November 2020 and updated new information on 2/12/2021.